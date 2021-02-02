There will be a visitation service for close family and friends of Stanley Doyle Gould, 63, of Branson, Mo., on Feb. 6, 2021 from 3-5 p.m. at the Kissee-Schofield-Eakins Funeral Home, Forsyth, Mo.
He died Jan. 26, 2021.
He was born July 4, 1944.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Helen Chronister and Wilburt Gould and his two brothers, Clifford and Dan Gould.
He is survived by son, Houston Gould, and daughter, Jennifer Gould, both of Kirbyville, Mo.; son, Brandon (Moriah)Gould of Tulsa, Okla.; sister, Lesa Cray of Camdenton, Mo.; and brother, Glenn Gould of Lebanon, Mo.
Cremation is under the direction of the Kissee-Schofield-Eakins funeral Home LLC, Forsyth, Mo.
