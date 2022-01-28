There will be a private family ceremony held at a later date for JoAnn Curtis, 81, of Hollister, Mo.
She died on Jan. 22, 2022. Joann was born on May 15, 1940, in Aurora, Ill., the daughter of Grace Long.
She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Duane Curtis, two sons, Randy Hoffman, and Robert Hodge Jr., grandson, Bradley Hodge, and sister, Sandra Barksdale.
She is survived by her son, Richard Hoffman of Hollister, Mo., Ronald Hodge of Hollister, Mo., son, Robert (Deb) Hoffman of Ill., daughter, Valerie Hoffman of Fla.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.