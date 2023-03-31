David Richard Owens, 86, of Merriam Woods, MO passed away March 19, 2023.
David was born on June 16, 1936, in Saint Cloud, MN.
He is preceded in death by his parents: Frank and Anna Owens; brothers: Sylvester, Johnny, Jimmy, Clarence, Everett, and Roger; and sisters: Marie, Beverly, Delores, Grace, and Anna Mae.
David is survived by his children: Roger (Danielle) Owens of Merriam Woods, MO; David (Heather) Owens Jr. of Pillager, MN; Jacqueline Rosenkranz Olson of Wyoming, MN; Paula (Bruce) Polhamus of Greeley, CO; Chuck (Carol) Zabinski of MN; Dawn Marie (Chad) Owens of Buena Park, CA; and Natasha (Flint) McCoy of Fort Smith, AR; 15 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren, one great-great child; as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
There will be a private celebration of life at a later date.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
