Edward Lee Jacobs, of Reeds Spring passed away on September 17, 2022 in Sun City, AZ.
Eddie was a lifelong resident of Reeds Spring. He retired from Silver Dollar City in 2004, after which he spent 17 more years with Home Depot.
He was proceeded in death by his father Leo, mother Mary and sister Judy Morrison, all of Kansas City.
Eddie is survived by his son David (Suzanne), two grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.
Eddie was placed to rest at Veterans Memorial Cemetery on November 7 with full honors.
