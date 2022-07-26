Susan Francis (Anderson) Beck, 77, of Kimberling City, MO passed away peacefully in her home July 23, 2022, surrounded by her loved ones.
Susan was born October 1944 in Fitchburg, MA to parents Dwight “Andy” & Annette Anderson (Caron).
She is preceded by her parents, Dwight “Andy” & Annette Anderson (Caron); and brother, Dwight “Andy” Anderson Jr.; and brother-in-law Thomas Krehmeier.
Susan is survived by her husband, Rick Beck; daughter, Laura Caravella (David); son, Daryl Muir; stepdaughters Angelique Christensen (Steve), Lisa Young and Heather Hanson; granddaughters, Anna Lin Caravella and Alaina Maguire; step grandchildren Austin Christensen and Kylie Christensen; sisters, Patricia Lavoie and Jean Krehmeier, sister-in-law Cheryl Anderson (Morin), brother-in-law Randy Rathbun, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to family and friends who rallied around Susan.
A celebration of her beautiful life will be scheduled at a future date.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in honor of Susan to the Tri-Lakes Humane Society, 102 Washboard Hollow Rd, Reeds Spring, MO 65737.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks
