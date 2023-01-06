Lisa Ann (Kenyon) Adamson, 56, of Forsyth, MO, passed away at Cox South in Springfield, MO on Saturday, December 17, 2022 with her father & daughter by her side following a stroke.
Lisa was born on February 9, 1966.
She is preceded in death by her mother, Patsy (Cook) Kenyon; her late husband, Clayton Adamson, along with her grandparents and many aunts and uncles.
Lisa is survived by her father Glenn Kenyon of Forsyth, MO; daughter Courtney Jelinek of Forsyth, MO; three grandchildren Ryder, Braxton and Camden Jelinek; a very special nephew Josh Kenyon, of Willow Springs, MO; sister Kay Deskins of Jefferson City, MT.
A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.
Cremation is under the direction of the Kissee-Schofield-Eakins Funeral Home Forsyth, MO.
