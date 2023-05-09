Richard Thomas Rush, 70, passed away on April 20, 2023.
Richard was born on May 9, 1952 to Robert and Joyce Rush at Fort Ord Army Base in California.
Richard is survived by his sons, Vanallan Rush, Dennis Rush and Nathan Rush; his brother, Jackie Rush; cousin Larry Rush along with other extended family and friends.
He was laid to rest May 5, in the family crypt at Holy Cross Cemetery in Santa Cruz, CA.
Local services were under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home & Crematory, Branson.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.