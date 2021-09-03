09/13/1941 – 09/02/2021
In memory of my loving husband Denis who never tired of new adventures and living his dreams.
He was a veteran of the 101st Airborne Screaming Eagles and was proud to serve his country.
We were married 29 years and they were the best years of my life.
I will love and miss you and will wait for the time we will soar together again.
Your loving wife, Diana.
