Carolyn Sue Lewis, 75, of Lebanon, MO, passed away March 27, 2023.
Carolyn was born on June 16, 1947, in Jefferson City, MO, the daughter of Frank and Phyllis (Condra) Adams.
She was preceded in death by her parents; grandson, Albert “Lil Al” Stokes III, grandson, Dakota Thorsen; great-granddaughter, Azul Vivianne Nunez; and sister, Phyllis Ann Adams Courtney.
Carolyn is survived by her son, Michael (Lisa) Lewis of Richland, MO; daughter, Christy Lewis Stokes of Lebanon, MO; daughter, Jessica Lewis Walls of Lebanon, MO; brother, George W. Adams of Eldon, MO; stepfather, Robert Tussey of Ft. Myers, Florida; nine grandchildren: Tabitha Shelton, Cheyenne White, Haven Lewis, Nikki Church, Justin Stokes, Shannon Stokes, Michael Thorsen, Adam Thorsen, and Aiden Walls; two step-grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; ten step-great-grandchildren; and two step-great-great-grandchildren.
A graveside celebration of life will be held at a later time in the Iberia City Cemetery in Iberia, MO with Pastor Dale officiating.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
