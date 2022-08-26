Dorothy “Dottie” Marie (Spencer) Cassity-Showalter, 86, of Branson MO passed away Tuesday, June 14, 2022.
Dottie was born on July 31, 1936 in Bucyrus, KS to Lorin and Rachel Spencer. In 1954, Dottie married Lee Cassity. After Lee passed away in 2002, after 48 years of marriage, Dottie lived on her own, until she met the second love of her life, Bob Showalter, from Arkansas. Bob and Dottie were married on December 20, 2003.
She is preceding in death by her parents; her husband, Lee Cassity; and sister Carol Knop.
Dottie is survived by her husband, Bob Showalter of Branson, MO; her children, Douglas Cassity (Cindy) of Hollister, MO; Penny Trimble (Richard) of New York and Steven Cassity (Kerri) of Missouri; her eleven grandchildren; 22 great grandchildren; her brother-in-law Art Knop, of Louisiana; as well as many cousins, nephews, nieces and friends.
Graveside services will be Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022 at p.m. in Ozarks Memorial Park Cemetery, Branson under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home & Crematory.
