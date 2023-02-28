Stephanie Lyn Fredrick, age 53, of Papillion, Nebraska passed away on Monday, February 20, 2023.
She is preceded in death by Mother: Patricia Hemminger.
She is survived by Husband: Doug. Children: Kaelie (Kevin) Robertson, Hunter Fredrick, Delany Fredrick, Caiden Fredrick. Grandson: Elias Robertson. Father: John Hemminger. In-Laws: Willy & Marilyn Fredrick. Brother & Sister in Laws, Nieces, Nephews, other relatives and Friends.
A visitation for Stephanie will be held Friday, March 3, 2023 from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Kahler-Dolce Mortuary, Papillion, Nebraska. A Celebration of Life will occur Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 10:00 AM at Lifegate Church- Midtown, 726 So 55th St, Omaha, Nebraska. A graveside service will occur Sunday, March 5, 2023 at 3:00 PM at Ozarks Memorial Park Cemetery, 1638 State Hwy 76, Branson, Missouri. Memorials suggested to The Hope Fund for Cancer Research c\o UNMC Fred & Pamela Buffett Cancer Center.
https://nufoundation.org/give/university-of-nebraska-medical-center/fred-and-pamela-buffett-cancer-center/
