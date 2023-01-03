Janet E. Clark, 77, of Bradleyville, MO passed away on Wednesday, December 28, 2022 in her home surronded by family.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Orville and Ruby Hunsucker.
Janet is survived by her husband, Ronald Lee Clark of Bradleyville, MO; two daughters Tammy Baird (Kirk) of Bradleyville, MO and Carol Bershears of Ava, MO; one sister Marsha Whitley (Jim) of Cedar Creek, MO; five grandchildren Jason Haden, Shannon Baird, Jeff Breshears, Josh Breshears and Summer McFarlyn; nine great-grandchildren Hunter, Fisher, Maddie, Avery, Charity, Sammy, Zack, Hunter and Autumn; and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation was held on Monday, January 2, 2023 in the KSE Funeral Home Forsyth, MO. Graveside service followed at Dickens Cemetery, Taneyville, MO.
Memorials in memory of Janet E. Clark may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Kissee-Schofield-Eakins Funeral Home, Forsyth, MO.
