Memorial Service for Sandra Jean King, 67, of Galena, Mo., will be, May 28, 2022, at 7 p.m. at Stumpff Funeral Chapel Kimberling City, Mo., with Pastor Susan Kramer officiating.
She died on May 19, 2022.
Sandra was born on May 27, 1954, in Topeka, Kan., the daughter of Charles and Cleta (Metzer) Decker.
She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Steven Decker.
She is survived by her husband, John King, two daughters, Bobbie McHenry, and Erin (Bill) Cook, sister, Susan (Jerry) Dillard.
Arrangements are under the direction of Stumpff Funeral Home Kimberling City, Mo.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.