Parke Theodore Piper, 100, of Hollister, MO passed away.
Parke was born on February 1, 1922, in Tazewell County, IL, the son of Guy Theodore Piper and Florence Helen (Harris) Piper. He married Dorothea Mildred Schild on September 17, 1947, in Peoria, IL.
Services will be held Friday, October 7, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Branson United Methodist Church in Branson, Missouri with Pastor Eric Derks officiating. Visitation will precede the service beginning at 10:30 a.m. at the church.
Parke enlisted in the United States Marine Corps in 1942. He was the youngest brother of “The Piper Brothers” who fought in some of the biggest battles in the Pacific Theater during World War II, including Pearl Harbor, The Battle of Midway, Guadalcanal and Bougainville. Parke was also presented with a certificate in a line-crossing ceremony for crossing the Equator. He served as a drill instructor attaining the rank of Sergeant before being honorably discharged.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife Dorothea; daughter Shirley Jo (Piper) Albright; brothers Guy Piper and Lynn Clapper; sister Irene (Clapper) Elder; and son-in-law Bruce Albright.
Survivors include his daughter Barbara Sue (L. David) Aeschliman, of Hollister, MO; daughter-in-law Kathy Albright of Quincy, IL; four grandchildren D. Todd (Michele) Aeschliman of Hollister, MO, Mark E. Stroud of Hollister, MO, John Cory (Nikki) Piper-Albright and Lauren Elise (Joe) Damon of Quincy, IL; seven great-grandchildren Ciara Lynn (Dustin) Murtaugh, Caryn Marie (Ryan) Tate, Madeleine (Tyler Caldwell) Albright, Elise Damon, Maxwell Albright, Kristin Damon and Meredith Albright; two great-great grandchildren Lochlan Atlas Murtaugh and Beckett Albright; sister-in-law Kay Schild; and several nephews and nieces.
Memorial services will be held in Quincy, IL at Trinity United Church of Christ on Saturday, October 8, 2022, at 1 p.m. with Reverend Tim White officiating. Visitation will precede the service beginning at 12:30 p.m. at the church.
Burial will follow at Greenmount Cemetery in Quincy with full military honors presented by the United States Marine Corps and American Legion Post 37. A reception will be held at 2:30 p.m. at Trinity United Church of Christ.
Arrangements are under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home in Branson.
