Joe (Curtis Raymond, Jr.) Williams, a beloved husband, father, grandfather, and friend, passed away on April 11, 2023, at the age of 76.
Joe was born on November 21, 1946, in Bristow, Oklahoma, to Betty and Curtis Williams. He grew up in Tonganoxie, Kansas, where he graduated from Tonganoxie High School in 1964. After high school, Joe worked for City Services installing natural gas pipelines. In 1968, he joined the Kansas National Guard and was called up to active duty service in 1969 for 9 months. He served in a combat role in Vietnam, where he was awarded the Bronze Star with Valor. Joe was discharged from the military in 1971.
In 1974, Joe moved to Branson, Missouri, where he worked with his father building homes. A few years later, he started Williams Construction Company, which he operated for over 40 years. Joe was a well-respected commercial and residential contractor. He served in leadership roles in the Branson Lions Club and the local chapter of Ducks Unlimited.
Joe loved the outdoors. He went on over 30 annual fishing trips to Canada and enjoyed duck hunting in South Arkansas. His favorite time was spent with friends and family. He took many trips with his wife and friends, and they enjoyed family vacations to the Gulf Coast. Joe's best times were spent with his children and grandchildren on the lake.
Joe was a kind, generous, and loving man. He was always willing to help others, and he always put his family first. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.
Joe is survived by his wife of 45 years, Trish; his daughter, Brandi Williams; his daughter, Kari (Sloan) Houston; his son, Jay (Janna) Thomason; his five grandchildren Madeline Grace (Deklan) Novak, John Christiansen, Aubrey and Nick Thomason, and James Ryan Houston, and his two precious great-grandchildren Violet and Theo.
Funeral services will be on Saturday, April 15, 2023 at 10:00 AM at Greenlawn Funeral Home in Branson with Pastor Tony Blevins officiating. Burial will follow in the Evergreen Cemetery.
Visitation will be on Friday at 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions are suggested in his memory to House of Hope Branson, P O Box 6534, Branson, Mo. 65615 or houseofhopebranson.org
