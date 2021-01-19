Angela L. Grable, 51, of Kissee Mill, Mo., died Jan. 15, 2021.
She was born Feb. 2, 1969 in Branson, Mo. She was the daughter of Carl Freeman and Joyce (Miller) Freeman.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Mike Grable.
She is survived by her children, Levi Freeman of Reeds Spring, Dakota Grable of Kissee Mills, Marlena Smith of Springfield, and Becca Evans of Rockaway Beach; her parents, Carl and Joyce Freeman of Reeds Spring; and brothers Jimmy Freeman of Reeds Spring, and Carl Freeman, Jr. of Reeds Spring.
Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory, Branson, Mo.
