A celebration of life for William “Ted” Leatherman 73, of Harrison, Ark., Will be May 2, 2021 from 2-6 p.m., At the Elk’s Lodge in Harrison, Ark., With everyone welcome.
He died on April 22, 2021.
William was born on Nov. 5, 1947, In Harrison, Ark., The son of Lawrence and Helen (Briley) Leatherman.
He was preceded in death by his, parents and brother-in-law, Richard Flippo.
He is survived by his wife Carol Leatherman, Sister, Anna Flippo of Omaha, Ark., Two daughters, Nita Hoppis of Okla., And Serina Mansfield of Omaha, Ark., Son, Billy Leatherman of Little Rock, Ark., Two stepsons, Paul (Melissa) Harp of Marble Falls, Ark., And Franklin (Uriel) Harp of Marble Falls, Ark.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
