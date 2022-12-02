Sara Anne Wheat, 40, of Joplin, MO passed away on November 21, 2022, after a courageous year-long battle with cancer.
Sara Anne was born on December 31, 1981. She graduated with honors from College of the Ozarks, where she met her husband, Caleb. They were married on July 12, 2003 and later blessed with seven boys.
She is survived by her loving husband Caleb Wheat of Joplin, MO; sons Lincoln, Colton, Elijah, Nehemiah, Benjamin, Josiah, and Noah; father and mother Jerry and Barbara Lee of Seymour, MO; father and mother in-law Gary and Brenda Wheat of Joplin, MO; sisters Kristi Lee of Seymour, MO and Kari and Tim Sherber of Fairfield, TX.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, Dec. 3 at 11 a.m. at Williams Memorial Chapel located at College of the Ozarks in Point Lookout, MO. Visitation will be held an hour prior to the funeral at 10 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, we ask that any memorial gifts be given to the Ministry of Kritsana Udomsrirat: Asian Women and Children. Please send directly to the mortuary. Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory
1638 East State Hwy 76 Branson, MO 65616
Arrangements are under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory, Branson.
