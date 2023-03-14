Neta Hernandez, 93, passed away on March 8, 2023 in Branson, MO.
Neta was born on Nov. 8, 1929 in Walsh, CO. She was married to Eusevio Hernandez.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Harry C. Long and Meta (Bruse) Long; four sisters, Elizabeth, Audrey, Irma and Edith and one granddaughter, Sarah Marie Chase.
Neta is survived by her four children, James Hernandez, Elizabeth Chase and husband Mike, John Hernandez and wife Joanne and Mary Orle and husband Doug; eleven grandchildren and twenty-six great grandchildren.
Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory, Branson, MO.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.