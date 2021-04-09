A memorial service will be planned for a later time for Breanna Lynn Weaver, age 28, of Branson, Mo.
She died on April 5, 2021. Breanna was born on April 7, 1992, In Kennett, Mo., The daughter of Tommy Hooker and Shadale Wallace.
She is survived by her son, Trenton Case of Branson, Mo., Mother, Shadale (Jim) Wallace of Jonesboro, Ind., Father, Tommy Hooker of Caruthersville, Mo., Brothers and Sisters, Tommy Hooker Jr, Dakota Johnston, Brandon Weeks, Ana Hooker, Steve Hooker, And Jessie Wallace., Grandma, Phyllis Hooker of Greenville, Miss., And Grandpa, Herbie Douglas of Wardell, Mo.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
