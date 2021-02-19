A celebration of life for Patricia Ann Pickens, 75, of Taneyville, Mo., will be at 1 p.m. Feb. 22, at Cremations of the Ozarks, 115 Industrial Park Drive, Hollister, Mo.She died Feb. 12, 2021.
Patricia Ann, was born Feb. 8, 1946, in Vancouver, Wash., the daughter of Rex and Zella (Cummings) Hamill.
She was preceded in death by both parents, and a sister Linda Hamill-Trayford.
She was the mother to Jerry Pickens of Kirbyville, Mo., Janine (Dewey) Brooks of Taneyville, Mo., Jackie Jones of Kirbyville Mo., Jodi (Kevin) Brown of Kirbyville, Mo., Jason Pickens of Hollister Mo., sister to Larry (Linda) Hamill of Denton, Texas, Frances Hamill of Emporia, Kan. and Richard (Sharon) Hamill of Largo, Fla.
Arrangements and service are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.