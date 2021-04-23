A celebration of life for Sverre “Fred” Svendsen, age 91, of Eureka Springs, Ark., Will be held May 2, 2021 at 4pm at the home of Helene and DeWana Svendsen, 214 N. Florene Street, Fayetteville, Ark.
He died on April 18, 2021. Fred was born May 8, 1929, in RÆlingen, Norway, The son of Hagbart and Anne (Stensrud) Svendsen.
He was preceded in death by his parents and two siblings: Sylvia Martin and Roy Svendsen.
He is survived by his wife, Inger Svendsen and seven children and their spouses: Sverre Svendsen of Eureka Springs, Ark., Benthe (J.L.)Haney of Dardanelle, Ark., Ann Marie Svendsen Slane of Eureka Springs, Ark., Helene and her wife, DeWana Svendsen of Fayetteville, Ark., Svend Svendsen of Holiday Island, Ark., And Inger (Eli) Svendsen-Bates of Eureka Springs, Ark., And Liv Anne and her husband, Svein Ivar Nymoen of Norway., Brother, Kjell Hagbart of Oslo, Norway.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
