Visitation for Marie L. Boyd, 70, of Everton, Mo., will be from 1 p.m. until service time, March 5, 2022, at Wilson-Griffin Funeral Home, Ash Grove. Funeral services will begin at 2 p.m., at the funeral home, with burial to follow at Sinking Creek Cemetery, Everton, Mo.
She died on March 1, 2022. Marie was born on July 30, 1951, in Walnut Shade, Mo., to Fredrick and Jane (Foote) Sprecher.
On February 29, 2004, Marie and Rick Boyd were united in marriage and shared over 18 years together.
She was preceded in death by her parents, brother-in-law, Brice Fowler; and nephew, Kohen Fowler.
She is survived by her husband, Rick Boyd, daughter, Robin (Casey) Pool, son, Justin (Misty) Henderson, stepsons, Jeremy (Stephanie), Boyd, Chad Boyd. siblings, Janet Fowler, Paul Sprecher, Fred Sprecher and Dawn, Duane (Clarette) Sprecher, father and mother-in-law, Charles and Nina Boyd, brother and sister-in-law, Frank and Becky Jerome.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.