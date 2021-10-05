Jesse R. Tomerlin, 77, of Rockaway Beach, Mo., died on Oct. 3, 2021. Jesse was born Oct. 13, 1943., in Alton, Ill., the son of Arthur M. and Irene (Breeden) Tomerlin.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
He is survived by his wife Marlene and his son Jay (Patty) of Alton, Ill., his brother, Art Tomerlin, of Godfrey, Ill.
Whelchel Grace Funeral Home in Forsyth Mo., will provide cremation services. At Jesse’s request, there will be no funeral services.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.