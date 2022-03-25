Services for Kenneth Ray Groves, 80, of Kirbyville, Mo. were held March 25, at Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home. Burial with full military rites will be at Blue Eye Cemetery.
He died March 20, 2022.
Kenneth was born March 20, 1942, in Oasis, Mo., to Ezra and Chloey (Snowden) Groves.
He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, Ronnie and Billy, and an infant sister.
He is survived by his wife, Jeri Groves, three children, Don (Christy) Groves., Carl (Tracey) Groves, and Melissa (Scott) Weatherman, brother, Robert Groves.
