Cindy Lee Spence, 63, of Rockaway Beach, Mo, died Tuesday, January 4, 2022 in Branson, MO after a long illness. Graveside service will be at 1:00 P.M. January 15, 2022 in the New Hope Cemetery, Louisburg, MO.
She is survived by her mother, Dixie Grandmaitre of Lebanon, MO; two sons, Daniel Ray Lear and wife, Jaime, and Ryan Louk Spence; two brothers, Tom Spence and wife, Connie, and Leon Spence and wife, Kathy of Tunas, MO; one sister, Sarah Jones and husband, Howard of Lebanon, MO; four grandchildren, Austin, Christian, Makayla and Madilynn; one great-granddaughter, Zelda; and many nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.
Cindy is preceded in death by her beloved father, Tom E. Spence; sister, Bonnie L. Jones and one niece, Angela West.
Cremation is under the direction of the Kissee-Schofield-Eakins Funeral Home, Forsyth, MO.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.