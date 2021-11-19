Services for Jenny Prewitt 72 of Ozark, Mo., will be Nov. 20, 2021 in Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory. Visitation will be at 11a.m. with funeral services following at 12p.m. Burial will be in Schupbach Cemetery in Chestnutridge, Mo.
She died on Nov. 16, 2021.Helga A “Jenny” was born on May 30, 1949, in Leer, Germany.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Margret Rogge.
She is survived by her husband, Terry Prewitt , children Gary Prewitt and Jennifer Prewitt all of Ozark, Mo.
Arrangements are under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory, Branson, Mo.
