Linda Beatrice Williams, 74, of Hollister, MO passed away May 30, 2023.
Linda was born on July 18, 1948, the daughter of Paul and Merlinda (Villaverde) Verdugo.
She was preceded in death by her parents and two sons: Pablo Couture and Joseph Couture.
Linda is survived by her sons: Arthur, Toriano, and Michael Couture, and Michael Williams; seven grandchildren; Namely, Christian and McKenna Couture; two brothers: Tino Verdugo and Gilbert Verdugo; sister, Carmen Verdugo; nephew, Jose “Ernie” Ulivarri; best friends: Moya Ellis, Holly Bridge, and Kathy Velvet; as well as many cousins, nieces, nephews, and close friends in Arizona.
There will be a celebration of life held at a later date in Arizona.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.