Joyce Bradford, 76, of Galena, MO, passed away on April 10, 2023.
Joyce was born on November 30, 1946, in Ponce De Leon, MO.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Floyd and Alice Greenway; daughter, Lisa Baker and four sisters, Lois Scott, Loretta Cox, Karen Henry and Donna Kimberling.
Joyce is survived by her husband, Ralph Bradford of Galena, MO; daughter, Brandy Suzanne Cauley and her husband, Jonathan of Highlandville, MO; three sisters, Betty Sue Clines, Marilyn Greenway and Barb Inman; five grandchildren, Shalee Simmons, Caleb Baker, Danielle Carr, Hanna Cauley and Savannah Cauley; six great grandchildren, Maverick Essary, Lane Simmons, Colton Simmons, Chloe Simmons, Lynnox Carr and Ella Mae Baker and a host of other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, April 14, in Stumpff Funeral Chapel, Crane, MO. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 15, in Ponce Pentecostal Church, Ponce, MO with Gayle Cobb officiating. Burial will be in Ponce Cemetery, Ponce, MO.
Arrangements under the direction of Stumpff Funeral Home, Crane, MO.
