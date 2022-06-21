Visitation for Richard D. Clark, 63, of Cedarcreek, Mo., will be from 6 to 8 p.m, June 22, 2022 in the Kissee-Schofield-Eakins Funeral Home Forsyth, Mo. Graveside services will be at 10a.m.June 23 at Dickens Cemetery, Taneyville, Mo.
He died on June 14, 2022.
Richard was born on Feb. 23, 1959.
He is preceded in death by his parents, and one sister, Debra Lynn Clark.
He is survived by one daughter, Nicole Clark-Spycher, two brothers, Dennis Clark, and Christopher Clark, three sisters, Sherry Steve) Cannady, Donna (Marland) Rogers, and Kimberly Rishel. Arrangements are under the direction of the Kissee-Schofield-Eakins Funeral Home, Forsyth, Mo.
