Cynthia J. Anderson, 65, of Hollister, MO, passed away with family by her side on July 3, 2022.
Cynthia entered this life on September 26, 1956, the daughter of Margaret (Guy) and Henry “Bud” Bergman in Lexington, NE.
She is preceded in death by her father, Henry “Bud” Joseph Bergman; stepfather, Myron Haugland; beloved yorkies: Buddy Guy and Kali Jo; and several aunts and uncles.
She is survived by daughter, Sarah Jo Effertz and husband, Dickie of Eureka Springs, AR; grandchildren Mark Murphy of Branson, MO, Skylar Wilson of Branson, MO, and Raina Jo of Eureka Springs, AR; great-grandchildren Ellis Jo Murphy, Navaeh Silva Murphy, Kennedy Murphy, and Murphy Wilson; mom, Margaret Haugland; sisters Mysty (Kenny) Green, Lisa (Foster) Caryl, and Heidi (Ryan) Gidel; brothers Dean (Tina) Anderson and David Anderson; uncle, Jim Guy; as well as many nieces, nephews, and friends.
There will be a private family celebration of life at Union Cemetery on Saturday, July 23, 2022.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
