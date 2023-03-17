Vestle Buck passed away on April 15, 2022. Dwight Buck passed away on August 6, 2022.
Vestle was born on August 30, 1930 and Dwight was born on August 24, 1929. The two were married for 67 years.
They were preceded in death by Dwight’s parents, James Ara Buck and Ruth Buck; Vestle’s parents, Matt Snapp & Ethel Snapp; Dwight’s brother, William Buck and Vestle’s brothers, Irven Snapp and Leonard Snapp.
Dwight and Vestle are survived by their children, Trudy Mischell, Nancy Scheuring and David Buck; eight grandchildren; twenty great grandchildren and twelve great great grandchildren. Also surviving is Dwight’s sister, Thelia Belle Nightingale and several extended family and friends.
Graveside services for Dwight and Vestle Buck will be Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at 2 p.m. in Ozarks Memorial Park Cemetery, Branson. Visitation with the family will follow in Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory, Branson.
Arrangements under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory.
