J. Ray Coulter, born June 6, 1930 to Arch and Mary (Campbell) Coulter at Dickens, Mo., He died on March 25, 2021
He was preceded in death by his parents, siblings Earl, Carl, Roy (twin), Paul, Bobby and Joe; three wives, Bessie Summers Coulter, Marjorie Hodge Coulter, and the love of his life Aletha Simmons Rittershouse Coulter; oldest daughter Evelyn Jolly; step-daughter Debi and step-son David, and half-sister Leota Treat.
Ray is survived by his children Roger, and Melinda (Rocky) Wyatt, one stepchild, Sherri (Steve) Farley, and Kathaleen Cook of the home, all of Taneyville, Mo.
Arrangements were the under the direction of Whelchel Grace Funeral Home. Burial was at Snapp Cemetery in Forsyth, Mo.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.