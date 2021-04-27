Gathering of friends will be held on April 29, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. At Whelchel Grace Funeral Home in Forsyth, Mo. For Della Louise Norgan, 82, of Forsyth, Mo. Burial will be at Meauwataka Cemetery in Meauwataka, Mont. With a graveside service at a later date.
She died on April 24, 2021.
Della was born on April 5, 1939, The daughter of Carroll and Bertha (Moore) Rogers in Meauwataka, Mont.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Son, Thomas Norgan, Brother, Bill Rogers, And sister, Marie Raines.
She is survived by her daughter, RuthAnn (Terry) Parker of Forsyth, Mo., Brother Joe (Theresa) Rogers of Wyoming, Mont., Sister Caroline (Joe) Loney of Grawn, Mont., And the father of her children, Wayne Norgan of Independence, Kans.
Arrangements are under the direction of Whelchel Grace Funeral Home, Forsyth, Mo.
