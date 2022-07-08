Sue (Cox) Mason, 86, of St. Louis, MO, passed away on June 17, 2022.
She was born December 28, 1935 in Lexington, MO to Clyde U. & Lula May Cox. She graduated from Branson High School in 1954 and in 1956 moved away from Branson.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers Clyde Ralph Cox and Walter Ubert Cox; sisters Elizabeth Cleon Cox and N. Eileen Cox, and Naomi Genevieve Cox Cavner; brother-in-law Jack Cavner.
Sue is survived by her son, Clyde R. Mason of Huron, SD; one grandson and one great-grandson.
Her family will celebrate her life in Branson.
Arrangements are under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home & Crematory, Branson.
