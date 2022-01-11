Visitation for Kay Ann Abell 87, will be 10:30-12 on Jan. 14, 2022 at Branson United Methodist Church, followed by funeral services at 12. Pastor Eric Derks will officiate.
She died on Jan. 7, 2022.
Kathryn was born on March 12, 1934 in McLean County, Ill., to Roy and Dorothy (Sticklen) Kramer.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, their son Mark Abell, and her sister Linda Wright.
She is survived by her daughters, Lori (Monty) Freeman of Indianola, Iowa., Amy (Mike)Andersonof Nixa, Mo., brothers, Larry (Sue) Kramer of Flora, Ill., and Brian (MaryJo) Kramer of Breese, Ill.
Services are under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory, Branson, Mo.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.