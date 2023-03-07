Patience Leonnie Carroll was born sleeping on February 22, 2023, at Cox Medical Center in Branson, MO.
She was preceded in death by her grandfathers: Edward Carroll and Kerry Thomas; great-grandparents: Charley and Laura Scott; great-uncles: Leo, Leon, and Lonnie Scott; great-aunts: Leota Eubanks and Loretta Scott; and cousins: Brody Scott, Harley Miller, and Cooper Maberry.
Patience is survived by her mother, Brittany (Blevins) Carroll; grandmothers: Leola Carroll and Jennifer Thomas; great-grandmother, Jackie Smith; aunts: Lindsey Cain and Karla Thomas; uncle, Donavon Thomas and wife Megan; cousins: Brayden Carroll, Michael Cain, Tucker Thomas, Matthew Thomas and wife Miranda, and Blake and Emmy Thomas; great-aunts: Leona Bruffett and Letta Carroll and Edward Carroll Jr.; godfather, Michael Maybee; godmothers: Carmen Booth and Summer Bell-Fryer; god grandparents: Jeana Heater and Doone Hussong; and many more family and friends.
A private graveside service will be held at a later date.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
