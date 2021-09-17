A Graveside Service for Jerry W. Hutchinson, 60, of Kissee Mills, Mo., will be held on Sept. 16, 2021, at 11a.m. in the Brown Cemetery at Cedarcreek, Mo.
He died on Sept. 9, 2021., Jerry was born Nov. 5, 1960, in Chattanooga, Tenn., the son of Fred L. Hutchison and Vanesa B. (Goodykoontz).
He is preceded in death by his parents, brothers William Hutchinson, Fred H. Hutchinson, and Terry Hutchinson, wife Vicki Lynn Hutchinson.
He is survived by his sister Alice M. Phillips and brother Gary W. Hutchinson, son Justin Hutchinson, stepdaughter Nicole Owens.
Services are under the direction of Whelchel Grace Funeral Home, Forsyth, Mo.
