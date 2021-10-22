A private burial is planned in the future for James “Erick” Stephens 64, of Hollister, Mo.
He died on Oct.14, 2021. James was born on Sept.18, 1957., in Waynesville, Mo., the son of James and Lola (Berry) Stephens.
He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, Carol Ann, and sister, Linda Rose Nowvack.
He is survived by daughter Kerensa (Casey) Bruce of Springfield, Mo., son, Bryan (Katrina) Stephens of Nixa, Mo., brother, William “Bill” (Joanie) Stephens of Reeds Spring, Mo., sister, Peggy Reeves of Spokane, Mo.
Arrangement and cremation are under the care of Cremations of the Ozarks.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.