Roger Gilbert Goodwin, 42, of Cuba, MO passed away April 3, 2023.
He was born on March 5, 1981, in Indianapolis, IN, the Son of Judy Claire Nelson, Roger Goodwin and Annita Nichols (biological mother) whom all proceeded him in death.
Roger is survived by his son, Anthony Goodwin of Washington; daughter, Kylei Goodwin of Hollister, MO; mother of children, Crystal Goodwin of CA; girlfriend, Jenn Voss of Cuba, MO; Biological dad, Tony Anderson; sisters, Heather Nichols, Michelle Duran, Stephanie Bowman, Darlene Anderson and Sammijo Redmond; brothers, Michael Nichols and Tony Anderson; aunts, Cheryl Short, Beverly Maxwell Tina and Angie Anderson; uncles, Eddie Maxwell and Chris Lewis all of IN.
Services are planned for 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 13 at the Delhi Baptist Church. 3170 Hwy. UU in Cuba, MO.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
