Freda Louise Richardson passed away on August 21, 2023.
She was born on September 30, 1927.
Freda is survived by her daughter Janet Saxon.
Services will be held on Friday, August 25, in Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory, Branson, Missouri. Visitation will begin at 1 p.m. with funeral services following at 2 p.m. and burial in Ozarks Memorial Park Cemetery, Branson.
Arrangements under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory.
