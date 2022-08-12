Eldon Wayne Pfaffly, 61, of Branson MO passed away on Aug. 7, 2022.
Eldon was born on August 20, 1960 in Hiawatha, KS the son of Allan & Janet Pfaffly.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Eldon is survived by his son, Justin Pfaffly of Crossville, TN; his love and companion, Marie Sanzberro of Branson, MO; two sisters, Rhonda Waddell of Faucett, MO and Connie Eide of St. Joseph, MO along with one grandchild.
Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home & Crematory, Branson, MO.
