Dorothy Lorraine Wiebe (Kragh) was born at her parent’s home on Whipple Street in Chicago, Illinois on May 9, 1930. She passed away at the age of 93 on July 24, 2023, at her home in the presence of her two daughters.
Dorothy was the youngest daughter of Herman and Anna Kragh. She is survived by her older sister, Louis Weichman; and four children: Christine Texidor (Robert), Jeff Wiebe (Cindi), Gail Hustead (Dennis), and Mike Wiebe (Cindy). Dorothy will be deeply missed by her eleven grandchildren and eighteen, soon to be twenty, great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents: Herman and Anna Kragh; husband, Edward Wiebe; and grandson, Joshua Hustead.
Edward and Dorothy were married in September of 1949, after he returned from the United States Navy at the conclusion of WWII. They lived in Elk Grove Village, Illinois, where she earned a degree in child development, while raising her family. Dorothy spent many years as a teacher and later director of a daycare center. After the loss of her husband, Ed, she moved to Twin Lakes, Wisconsin to be closer to family. While living there she worked as a police dispatcher and school registrar.
After the death of her mother, Dorothy made the decision to move to her parent’s cabin in rural Hollister, Missouri. She soon met her neighbor, Bill Durrell. They loved sharing breakfast, supporting each other through times, and cheering on the Kansas City Chiefs. Dorothy was instrumental in the revival of the Hollister Grape & Fall Festival. She was also active in the Hollister Historical Society and the Hollister Chamber of Commerce. Dorothy spent numerous years of service to her community through many organizations such as the Women’s Crisis Center and the Hollister Park Board. She also served over 25 years as a volunteer with Christian Action Ministries.
Dorothy always put her faith first, loved her church, and enjoyed washing God’s creation outside her cabin window. Her family and friends will miss her infectious laugh, love of nature, sound advice, and selfless love of others.
A celebration of life will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, September 23, 2023, at the Williams Memorial Chapel in College of the Ozarks, with Pastor Justin Carswell officiating. An inurnment will be held at a later date in the Northwoods Cemetery in Hines, Minnesota. Memorial contributions may be made in her honor to Elevate Branson, Christian Action Ministries in Branson, and Lives Under Construction Boys Ranch in Lampe. Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks. To leave an online condolence or memory, please visit www.cremationsoftheozarks.com.
