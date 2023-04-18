Dorothy Ann Cantrell, 74, of Galena, MO passed away April 6, 2023.
Dorothy was born on January 5, 1949, the daughter of Francis and Lillian (White) Fisher.
She is preceded in death by her parents.
Dorothy is survived by her sons: Tim McAndrews of AR, Tony (Nikki) McAndrews of Cape Coral, FL, and Rich (Julie) McAndrews of Galena, MO; grandchildren: Stephen, Jessica, Emily, Spencer, James, Alyssa, Ryan, Dylan, and Kaitlyn; two great-grandchildren: Augustus and Kamden; as well as two brothers: Don (Tammy) Fisher of Orlando, FL, and Ray (Cindy) Fisher of Branson, MO; and several nieces and nephews.
There will be a memorial service held at a later date.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.