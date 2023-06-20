Francis M. Baker passed away on June 14, 2023.
Frank was born on May 17, 1940 in Auburn NE, the son of Wilber and Frances Baker. He was a veteran of the United States Air Force. Frank married wife Arlene on April 9, 1995.
He is survived by his loving wife, Arlene Baker; daughter Linnette Wolfgram and husband Nick, of Niceville, FL; and son, David Baker of Niceville, FL; grandchildren, Kayla Hunter and James Wagers.
Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, June 21, at 11 a.m. in Missouri Veterans Cemetery, Springfield, MO with military honors.
Arrangements were under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory, Branson.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.