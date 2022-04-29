There are no formal services at this time for Robert Steven Hall, 54, of Branson, Mo.
He died on April 23, 2022. Robert was born on Nov. 18, 1967, in Castro Valley, Calif.,
the son of Burleigh and Linda (Davis) Hall.
He is survived by his daughters, Mackenzi Lee Whitaker Hall, Shelby Lynn Hall Zeller, and Whitley Sue Hall, and mother, Linda Fern Hall.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
