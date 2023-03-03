Rosanne Fox, 79, of Forsyth, MO passed on February 23, 2023.
She is preceded in death by her parents; sister, DeEtte Taylor and husband, Edward; brother, Steve Montgomery; son, Kurt Nantz.
Rosanne is survived by daughter, Candace Butler and husband, David; daughter-in-law, Marvalie Nantz; grandchildren, Leo Felix and fiancé, Edith Rampe, Miguel Felix and fiancé, Kristy Gutierrez, Ana Felix, Nathan and Nicholas Nantz and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. on Friday, March 3, in the Kissee-Schofield-Eakins Funeral Home in Forsyth, MO with Pastor Zohn Engelhardt officiating.
Graveside services will follow at 1:30 p.m. at the Harris Cemetery on West Hwy 76 outside Ava, MO.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Kissee-Schofield-Eakins Funeral Home, Forsyth, MO.
