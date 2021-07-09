Funeral services for Martha Sue Graves, 84 of Reeds Spring, Mo., was held July 9, 2021 Burial was in Yocum Pond Cemetery, Reeds Spring, Mo.
She died on July 4, 2021. Martha was born on Feb. 17, 1937 in Tillamook, Ore. the daughter of William James and Anna Glaydus (Schilling) Kuyper,
She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Anna, husband, Billy Joe Graves and an infant son, Jackie Ray Graves.
She is survived by three sons, Leonard Joe Graves of Reeds Spring, Mo., William Edward Graves of Reeds Spring, Mo., and Johnny Douglas (Joni) Graves of Reeds Spring, Mo., one brother, Lyle, two sisters, Linda and Sharon,
Arrangements were under the direction of Stumpff Funeral Home, Kimberling City, Mo.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.