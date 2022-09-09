James Wade Ross, 73, of Branson, MO passed away on Friday, September 2, 2022 in Cox Medical Center, Branson.
James was the son of Frederick and Betty (Beck) Ross, born on November 7, 1948 in Springfield, MO. He served as a Seaman in the United States Navy during Vietnam. James married Patricia Vogler on August 21, 1975 in Knob Knoster, MO.
He is survived by his wife, Patricia Ross of Branson, MO; daughter Kathleen Sterling and husband David of Branson, MO; daughter Jen Zorn and husband Paul of Aurora, CO; brother Richard Ross and wife Gayla of Kansas City, MO; brother David Ross and wife Sheila of Branson, MO; sister Cathy Faber of Florida; sister Leslie Ross of Florida; sister Patricia Ross of Burke, VA and his two precious granddaughters.
Services were held on Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022 at Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory in Branson with full military honors.
Arrangements under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.