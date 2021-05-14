A private gathering will be held for Johnny Melvin Curtis, 52, of Waynesville, Mo.
He died on May 4, 2021. Johnny was born on July 15, 1968., in Ukiah, Calif., the son of Earl James Curtis II and Dianna (Hunt) Castellanos.
He is preceded in death by his father, Earl James Curtis II, sons, John Wegner and Jeremy Haire, daughter, Chelsea Curtis, and grandson, Jacey Lanier.
He is survived by his wife, Lynn Curtis, seven daughters, Nikki, Casey, Cassie, Leilani, Dawn, Courtney and Savon, and four sons, Cody, James, Jacob, and Conner. His mother, Diana Castellanos, two brothers, Earl James Curtis III, and Scott Curtis, three sisters, Sheila Phelps, Lisa Cook, and April Dowell.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
